Humiliation for Kemi Badenoch as Farage rejects her offer of Tory-Reform coalitions

Farage has rejected Badenoch's offer...

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch has been left humiliated after her offer of Tory-Reform coalitions at a council level was rejected by Nigel Farage.

In a sign of how desperate the Tory party has become, given that they are expected to suffer major losses during local elections due to be held on May 1, Badenoch had given Tory councillors the green light to form coalitions with Reform UK councillors during an appearance on BBC Breakfast.

While ruling out a deal at a national level, Badenoch said: “At local level, we end up with various coalitions.

“I’ve seen Conservatives go into coalition with Labour, with Liberal Democrats, with Independents. You don’t get to have a rerun of an election at local level, so what I’m telling local leaders across the country (is) they have to do what is right for the people in their local area.”

Badenoch did however insist that party members would need to “stick to Conservative principles” such as “sound money”.

However, her offer has been rejected by Farage. The Clacton MP said: “The Tories broke Britain nationally for 14 years, and their councils continue to break local communities with the highest taxes ever and worst services.

“Reform have no intention in forming coalitions with the Tories at any level.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward