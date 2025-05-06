Reform UK rails against working from home… but is hiring people to work from home

One rule for them...

Reform UK has made opposition to working from home a particular focus of its public narrative, particularly in the wake of the local elections.

The party’s leader Nigel Farage has said that in the councils Reform now controls it will end staff working from home. He has said that Reform would ensure ‘no more work from home’, in order to deliver ‘increased productivity’.

Despite this, Reform have been found to be advertising multiple jobs working for the party which are advertised as working from home.

Perhaps Reform could try out a new slogan: ‘Do as I say, not as I do’…

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward