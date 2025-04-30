Firefighters warn voters about dangers of Reform UK ahead of Runcorn and Helsby by-election

‘Firefighters do not trust Reform UK, neither should you.’

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has been campaigning against Reform UK in Runcorn and Helsby ahead of the by-election tomorrow.

Reform won 18% of the vote in the 2024 general election, but party leader Nigel Farage has been working to increase that vote share, visiting the constituency three times in recent weeks.

In the run-up to polling day on 1 May, firefighters have been handing out leaflets urging voters not to back Reform UK.

One leaflet reads: “Firefighters do not trust Reform UK, neither should you.”

The campaign materials points out that Reform is “part of the establishment”, and criticises the party’s anti-worker policies.

These include cutting public spending for the NHS, schools, and fire services, supporting private healthcare, and voting against stronger workers’ rights in parliament.

The leaflet also adds: “Nigel Farage was born rich and his only “real” job was as a stockbroker”. It concludes “Reform does not care about you. Firefighters do.”

Steve Wright, Fire Brigades Union general secretary, said trade unions had a duty to take a leading role in pushing back against the far right.

Wright added: “Reform is a part of the establishment. We cannot allow their divisive anti-migrant politics to pit workers against each other.”

He said their policies and track record “speak for themselves”, citing the fact that Reform is threatening to cut and privatise public services.

Furthermore, Reform MPs voted against stronger protections for workers in the Employment Rights Bill (New Schedule 2).

Jack Fellows, a firefighter in Runcorn, said: “We cannot stand by while Nigel Farage and his party attempt to divide our community.”

Fellows added that firefighters do not trust Reform. He said: “Farage pretends to be anti-establishment and a man of the people, but he was born rich and worked as a stockbroker.

“He doesn’t represent us. We see through the spin – his party is interested in protecting profits and the interests of the rich above everything else.”

He added: “Reform has no place in Runcorn and Helsby.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward