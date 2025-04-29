Labour minister accuses Tories of ‘gifting’ Runcorn and Helsby by-election to Reform UK

Ellie Reeves says the Tories have stopped campaigning in Runcorn and Helsby

Labour MP and cabinet office minister Ellie Reeves has accused the Tories of effectively handing Reform a win in Runcorn and Helsby by-election by halting their campaigning efforts there.

A by-election will take place in the Cheshire seat on 1 May, as Mike Amesbury quit after being convicted of punching a constituent.

In an interview with the Huffington Post, Reeves said: “The Tories aren’t doing anything. [Tory MP] Esther McVey basically said the Tories should sit it out and let Reform win, and we’re seeing that on the ground.”

“They’re not doing any work on the ground at all, it looks like they’re just gifting it to Reform.”

For many, Reeves’ comments will seem like an admission that Labour thinks it will lose the seat.

In the 2024 general election, Labour won the seat with a majority of more than 14,000. Labour won 52.9% of the vote. Reform placed second, with 18.1% of the vote, and the Tories with 16% of the vote.

In March, polling conducted by Lord Ashcroft Polls suggested that Reform would win the by-election.

According to Ashcroft’s poll, the voting intention in the by-election was as follows:

Reform UK – 40%

Labour – 35%

Tory – 10%

Lib Dem – 8%

Green – 6%

Other – 2%

