Nigel Farage is a turn-off for potential Reform voters – poll suggests

Reform’s surge in the polls is assumed to be attributable to Nigel Farage, yet this doesn’t seem to be the case.

A recent poll suggests that Nigel Farage may be a turn-off for potential Reform voters, despite the party’s rising support.

The Opinium survey shows that while many voters are drawn to the party’s position on issues like immigration, its leader, Farage, is holding them back. Over a quarter (27%) said Reform’s leader was the key reason the party wouldn’t get their vote.

The finding comes after a public dispute last month when Elon Musk, a vocal supporter of far-right parties across Europe, said that Farage may not be the right leader for Reform.

Adam Drummond, head of political and social research at Opinium, commented:

“Voters generally know about three things about Reform: it’s a party led by Nigel Farage, they don’t like immigration, and they aren’t the Labour or Conservative parties.

“The first point is what’s most likely to drive voters away from the party, the second draws some people towards it, but it’s that third point that is Reform’s strongest card at the moment.”

But the poll doesn’t offer much positive news for Keir Starmer or Kemi Badenoch either, painting a less-than-rosy picture for both.

Starmer received a 20 percent rating on competence, 19 percent on representing the nation’s interests, and 39 percent on supporting with the views of most people. 34 percent of respondents feel Starmer is out of touch with voters.

It’s even worse for Badenoch, with her ratings showing a -22% support for those who view her as a potential future prime minister.

Drummond added: “Keir Starmer’s ratings look like the prime minister should be more vulnerable, but voters aren’t looking to the official opposition as an alternative.”