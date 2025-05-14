Ex-Reform MP calls Nigel Farage ‘a coward and a viper’ who should never be Prime Minister

"Nigel Farage must never be prime minister."

A former Reform UK MP has launched a scathing attack on Nigel Farage, calling him a ‘coward’ and a ‘viper’ and warning that he should never be allowed to become Prime Minister.

Rupert Lowe, who was elected in July as one of five Reform UK MPs had the party whip withdrawn and was reported to the police over allegedly making “threats of physical violence” towards the party chair Zia Yusuf.

He denied the allegations against him and claimed that the complaints were politically motivated after his suspension came a day after he had criticised Farage in the Daily Mail.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed today it had dropped its investigation into the allegations. The Crown Prosecution Service said it would not charge Rupert Lowe after reviewing the evidence handed over by the party.

Following the news that he would face no action, the now independent MP for Great Yarmouth, issued a statement slamming Farage as a “coward and viper”.

He said: “Nigel Farage must never be prime minister.

“I am ashamed to have shared a parliamentary platform with them. Ashamed to have trusted them. Ashamed to have called them friends. Farage is no leader – he is a coward and a viper. I feel deeply embarrassed that I ever thought he was the man to lead.”

Lowe’s scathing criticism of Farage will cause another blow to the Brexiteer, who is also facing criticism after more of his newly elected councillors hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, including for posting hateful and bigoted comments on social media.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward