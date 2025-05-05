5 key takeaways from Keir Starmer’s UK-EU ‘reset’ deal

The PM said the first UK-EU summit “marks a new era in our relationship” with the EU

Nearly a decade after the UK voted to leave the EU, and five years after the Brexit transition period ended, Labour has agreed a better deal with the bloc. In his speech at the first UK-EU summit in London since Brexit, the prime minister emphasised that it “marks a new era in our relationship”, claiming it gives the UK “unprecedented access to the EU market”. Of course, not as good as when we were part of the EU, but a step forward.

Some will argue it doesn’t go far enough, and that the UK needs to rejoin the customs union or the single market. Former Labour MEP Richard Corbett described the deal as “overly cautious” and said that without re-joining the EU, Britain won’t make up for the £40 billion in annual tax revenue lost since Brexit. Meanwhile, Reform and Tories, continue to cry “Brexit betrayal” louder than ever. Yet beyond the anti-EU rhetoric, the deal delivers tangible benefits for consumers and various sectors across the economy.

Here’s what Starmer announced in his new Brexit “reset” deal.

1. A long-awaited SPS agreement

The government has negotiated a sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) agreement, also known as a “vet deal”, which will facilitate smoother trade for food exports. This will allow exporters to once again sell Great British burgers, shellfish and other products in EU markets, after a long post-Brexit absence.

The deal will enable the “vast majority” of plant and animal products to be able to move between the UK and the EU without the certificates or controls that are currently required. This will also free up the movement of goods between Britain and Northern Ireland.

UK food and drink exports to the EU are down 34% (£3 billion a year) since Brexit. This agreement will help reduce Brexit’s impact on exports.

2. A reciprocal fishing deal

Starmer has agreed a 12-year extension of full reciprocal access to waters to fish. He said the fishing agreement would protect UK access with no increase in EU vessels, while the SPS agreement means shellfish could again be sold into the European market. He also announced that the government will be investing £360 million into the fishing industry to help them take advantage of the SPS deal.

This was one of the first parts of the deal Farage tried to attack, claiming it will be “the end” of the UK fishing industry. As a member of the European Parliament, over three years, he turned up to one of 42 meetings of the European parliament fisheries committee.

3. A new youth mobility scheme

The prime minister also unveiled a new youth mobility scheme (YMS) with the EU — a capped visa plan allowing young people to live and work freely across the UK and EU for a limited time. The government is yet to confirm exact eligibility details, but the scheme could apply to 18–30-year-olds, or potentially be extended to include those under 35.

A poll for Best for Britain earlier this year found that the idea of a YMS received strong public backing: 54% support a four-year scheme, rising to 66% for a two-year scheme.

4. ‘Ending those huge queues at passport control’

Brits might be stereotyped across Europe for loving a queue, but thanks to today’s deal, we won’t have to. Under today’s deal, British travellers will soon be able to use e-gates again — a move Starmer says will help “end those huge queues at passport control”.

5. Increasing cooperation on energy

The UK will also effectively rejoin the single market for electricity, which will drive down energy bills in the long-term. Starmer stated that “the agreement left by the last government left us with more expensive ways of working with our neighbours, despite being physically connected to the European grid”.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward