Emily Thornberry takes down Nigel Farage’s EU reset “surrender” claim

“Big word for him, isn’t it?”

Emily Thornberry tore apart Nigel Farage’s claim that the government’s EU reset deal amounts to a “surrender”.

The UK has been holding talks with the EU aimed at improving post-Brexit arrangements.

Keir Starmer will finalise the deal with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen at a summit in London this morning.

Discussions have focused on giving French fishermen greater access to British waters in return for a defence deal with Brussels.

A potential youth mobility scheme is also on the table, as well as faster entry into the EU for British travellers via e-passport gates.

Both Farage and Kemi Badenoch have described the yet-to-be-announced deal as a “surrender” to Brussels.

Last week, Farage told the Telegraph: “The whole thing is an abject surrender from Starmer and politically, something he will come to regret.”

Speaking on LBC yesterday, Thornberry dismissed the Reform UK leader’s comments.

She said: “I don’t think the public thinks that’s relevant. I think they think it’s a political elite talking to themselves and it’s not really about real life.”

Thornberry, who is chair of the Foreign Affairs select committee, added: “They do want, if their neighbours run a small business, to be able to export sausages to France and for it not to be held up.”

“They do want to be able to travel to Europe and not have their passport stamped and be able to go through e-gates and be able to travel more easily, and they want more money in the economy.”

In response to Farage’s “surrender” line, she quipped: “Well you know […] Big word for him, isn’t it?”.

Thornberry pointed out that the UK already has youth mobility schemes with 13 other countries and that “the sky hasn’t fallen in”.

She added: “I think youngsters in Britain would like to be able to travel in Europe, and so it has to be reciprocal.”

