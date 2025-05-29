Elon Musk quits DOGE after criticisms of Trump’s tax bill

Musk’s exit was decided “at a senior staff level” according to an inside source

Elon Musk has announced on his own social media platform that he is leaving the department for government efficiency (DOGE).

But according to The Guardian, a source familiar with the matter said Musk didn’t speak to Trump directly about the move, and the decision for Musk to go was made “at a senior staff level”.

His exit comes amid his criticisms of Trump’s new tax cuts bill, which Musk claims undermines DOGE’s cost-cutting mission.

Trump’s new bill includes trillions of dollars in tax cuts for individuals and corporations and a boost to US military and national security spending. The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that the bill will add a further $3.8 trillion to the deficit.

Musk wrote on X: “As my scheduled time as a Special Government Employee comes to an end, I would like to thank President @realDonaldTrump for the opportunity to reduce wasteful spending”.

He added: “The @DOGE mission will only strengthen over time as it becomes a way of life throughout the government.”

DOGE claims it has made $160 billion of savings, yet $61.5 billion has been publicly itemised, and evidence of how the savings were achieved was available for just $32.5 billion according to a BBC analysis.

The world’s richest man is stepping back from his unelected role at DOGE 130 days into his 180-day appointment. During this time, he used his position to influence politics and lobby for his business interests but was becoming increasingly disillusioned.

For example, he expressed frustration to White House officials about a deal between Abu Dhabi and OpenAI, the rival to Musk’s AI company. According to the Wall Street Journal, he even tried to derail the deal unless xAI was included in it.

He also failed to get a Republican Wisconsin judicial candidate elected, despite spending $25m on the race.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward