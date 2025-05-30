Dozens of MPs sign motion calling for ban on arms exports to Israel

Zarah Sultana is the primary sponsor of the Early Day Motion

A cross-party group of MPs has issued a call for a ban on arms exports to Israel. 42 MPs have signed an Early Day Motion (EDM) making the call.

The EDM calls for “the Government to immediately suspend all arms exports to Israel in line with majority public opinion”.

It then goes on to say: “Britain has exported over 8,600 munitions, 116 goods in the category of tanks, armoured vehicles and parts thereof and continued direct shipments of F-35 parts after UK’s suspension of licenses in September 2024”, before claiming that this “contradicts ministerial claims to have banned arms sales that could be used in Gaza, including direct supply of F-35 parts to Israel”.

The EDM has been proposed in the context of Israel’s ongoing assault on Gaza which has already killed more than 50,000 people.

MPs from Labour, the Lib Dems, the Greens, the SNP, the SDLP, Alliance, Plaid Cymru have signed the EDM, alongside a number of independents.

The EDM has been proposed by the independent MP Zarah Sultana.

The full list of signatories is as follows:

Zarah Sultana (Independent)

Jeremy Corbyn (Independent)

Andrew George (Liberal Democrat)

Carla Denyer (Green)

Apsana Begum (Independent)

Diane Abbott (Labour)

John McDonnell (Independent)

Richard Burgon (Labour)

Ian Byrne (Labour)

Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Labour)

Jon Trickett (Labour)

Brian Leishman (Labour)

Kim Johnson (Labour)

Claire Hanna (SDLP)

Iqbal Mohamed (Independent)

Nadia Whittome (Labour)

Brendan O’Hara (SNP)

Kirsty Blackman (SNP)

Sorcha Eastwood (Alliance)

Ben Lake (Plaid Cymru)

Ian Lavery (Labour)

Sian Berry (Green)

Ayoub Khan (Independent)

Liz Saville Roberts (Plaid Cymru)

Llinos Medi (Plaid Cymru)

Ann Davies (Plaid Cymru)

Andrew Gwynne (Independent)

Neil Duncan-Jordan (Labour)

Peter Lamb (Labour)

Ellie Chowns (Green)

Adrian Ramsay (Green)

Imran Hussain (Labour)

Shockat Adam (Independent)

Graham Leadbitter (SNP)

Olivia Blake (Labour)

Seamus Logan (SNP)

Chris Law (SNP)

Cat Smith (Labour)

Dave Doogan (SNP)

Steve Witherden (Labour)

Simon Opher (Labour)

Adnan Hussain (Independent)

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Number 10 – Creative Common