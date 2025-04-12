Susan Hall sparks outrage over AI image of Sadiq Khan appearing to drown

“You’d think after losing, she might have learned that smear campaigns and scare tactics don’t work. Apparently not.”

Susan Hall, last year’s defeated Conservative candidate for London Mayor, is facing a backlash after reposting an AI-generated image showing Sadiq Khan appearing to drown.

The image, originally shared by a far-right account on X, was captioned: “What would you throw to save Khan?”

Hall not only reposted the image but pinned it to the top of her profile, adding the comment: “A ULEZ camera…,” a jab at Khan’s support for London’s Ultra Low Emission Zone, despite the policy being introduced under former Conservative mayor Boris Johnson.

The post sparked condemnation, especially given the torrent of racist replies it attracted.

One user summed up the sentiment: “Susan Hall here, sharing an AI-generated far-right meme of Sadiq Khan drowning. Answering the question “what would you throw to save Khan?”, Hall replies “A ULEZ camera”. Wishing the death of the current Mayor of London isn’t a good look, and in this case reeks of sour grapes.”

Another user questioned the Tory Party’s judgment, writing:

“Are the Tories utterly suicidal?”

A formal complaint has been submitted to the London Assembly by Labour Assembly Member Leonie Cooper, who said:

“Reposting, sharing and making jokes about AI generated imagery which depicts violence against politicians is unacceptable.

“Political disagreements are vital to the democratic process and it is right that we can take different views and can debate robustly against those with whom we disagree. However, posts such as the above dehumanise political opponents and encourage political violence.”

Labour MP Neil Coyle described Hall’s comments as a “disgrace.”

“Joking about someone drowning should be below any decent politician, from any party. I hope the chair of the Conservative Party will investigate these disgusting remarks and take appropriate action,” he said.

Hall has long drawn criticism for her aggressive rhetoric, particularly around Sadiq Khan and ULEZ.

Despite being soundly defeated by Khan, who secured a historic third term as mayor in May, Hall’s latest actions suggest she’s unwilling or unable to move on.

As one X user wrote: “You’d think after losing, she might have learned that smear campaigns and scare tactics don’t work. Apparently not.”

As the saying goes: some leopards never change their spots.