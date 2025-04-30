Richard Tice repeatedly fails to name a single Reform UK achievement in local government

"Anyone can point out failures of other parties, what have you achieved in local government?”

Richard Tice was left floundering as he failed to name a single Reform UK achievement in local government during a Good Morning Britain grilling this morning.

Pressed by ITV’s Susanna Reid about what the party’s 128 local councillors had delivered, the Reform deputy leader dodged the question three times, instead launching attacks on other parties.

Reid asked: “If you’re not just a protest party and you’re not just don’t vote for them, vote for us, what can you point to in local government that you have achieved.”

Reform’s deputy leader said: “What we point to is the failure of the existing two parties.”

Reid shot back: “No sorry that wasn’t my question. Anyone can point out failures of other parties, what have you achieved in local government?”.

Instead of answering, the MP for Boston and Skegness criticised what he called broken councils and vaguely promised to “save money, audit expenditure, and find out where the money is going”.

He also pointed to “badly procured contracts” again claiming that councils are wasting hundreds of thousands of pounds on items like ergonomic chairs.

For a third time, Reid asked: “You’ve currently got 128 councillors, what have they achieved? This is what you’re promising but what have you achieved in local government so far?”.

Tice again failed to answer, saying only: “What we’re doing is giving people the opportunity to say we’re done with the two parties, someone else has got to come in, save some money, audit the finances and then sort things out.”

Co-host Ed Balls summed it up: “I think what we’re trying to get at here is what the difference is because we’re asking you about what you have done, and you’re saying the others have failed and that’s kind of what protest parties do.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward