Disgraceful: Reform UK MP Rupert Lowe defends Tommy Robinson

In yet more proof of just how far-right Reform UK are, one of its MPs, Rupert Lowe, who has been touted as possible successor to Nigel Farage has defended far-right thug Tommy Robinson.

Robinson, former leader of the English Defence, was jailed for 18 months for contempt of court for repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee, in breach of an injunction.

He was told that “nobody is above the law” by a judge who said the “flagrant” breaches had been done in a “sophisticated” way to ensure the false claims would achieve “maximum coverage”, reaching tens of millions of people.

The Guardian reported at the time that the “court hearing was told that Robinson had in effect repeated all of the allegations that led to him losing a libel case brought by Jamal Hijazi, who had been filmed being attacked at a school in West Yorkshire.

Robinson also has a string of convictions for fraud, public order and drug offences.

Despite all of this, Reform MP Rupert Lowe has defended Robinson, claiming that he deserves “to be given the credit for the things he’s done right”.

In an interview with the Sun’s Never Mind the Ballots YouTube show, Mr Lowe defended Robinson, saying: “I say he’s not right for Reform, he doesn’t want to be right for Reform, but he doesn’t deserve not to be given the credit for the things that he’s done.”

Asked about Elon Musk’s false claim that Robinson is a “political prisoner” who has been locked up for speaking out on grooming gangs, Lowe refused to deny the conspiracy theory. “I don’t know what he’s done and why he’s in prison,” he said.

Reform UK once more showing how far-right they are.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward