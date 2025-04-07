Kemi Badenoch slammed for ‘cheerleading’ Israel after it bans two Labour MPs entering

“It’s disgraceful you are cheerleading another country for detaining and deporting two British MPs.”

Kemi Badenoch is facing cross-party condemnation for defending Israel’s decision to deny two Labour MPs entry into the country.

The Conservative Party leader sided with Israel, claiming that Yuan Yang and Abtisam Mohamed were refused entry because Israeli authorities believed they would not comply with their laws.

The MPs flew to Israel on Saturday, to visit the occupied West Bank and “witness, first-hand, the situation”. However, they were “astounded” after being stopped at the airport and turned away.

This came a day after a video was broadcast showing Israeli forces opening fire on an ambulance and fire truck, killing 15 Red Cross paramedics, whose bodies were found in a mass grave in late March.

Speaking on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, Badenoch said: “Countries should be able to control their borders”.

She added: “What I think is shocking is that we have MPs in Labour who other countries will not allow through, I think that’s very significant.”

Badenoch also said MPs “should be people who should be able to go anywhere in the world and people not be worried about what they’re going to do when they go into those countries.”

Foreign secretary David Lammy, who had published a statement on Saturday evening condemning the decision as “unacceptable” and “deeply concerning”, quickly slammed Badenoch’s comments in a post on X.

Lammy said: “.@KemiBadenoch it’s disgraceful you are cheerleading another country for detaining and deporting two British MPs. Do you say the same about Tory MPs banned from China?

“This government will continue to stand up for the rights of our MPs to speak their mind, whatever their party.”

Badenoch responded by saying that Israel, unlike China, is an ally to the UK and a democracy.

She added: “Perhaps Labour MPs could put UK national interest first and do their jobs instead of campaigning for airports in Kashmir or promoting Hamas propaganda in parliament.”

Lib Dem leader Ed Davey also hit out at Badenoch, stating: “Kemi Badenoch has once again shown unbelievably poor judgement by failing to back two British MPs denied entry to Israel.

“Yet another complete shocker.”

