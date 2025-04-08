Half of Brits back retaliation as Trump’s tariffs strain US-UK relations

67% of the public are worried about the Trump tariffs worsening the cost-of-living and stifling UK economic growth

More than half (51%) of Brits think the government should retaliate with tariffs on imports from the US, in response to Donald Trump’s 10% tariffs on UK goods and 25% tariffs on steel, aluminium, and cars.

The government has yet to announce retaliatory tariffs, but trade secretary Jonathan Reynolds is currently consulting with UK businesses on potential measures.

Polling by More in Common has revealed that two-thirds of the public are now worried about Trump’s tariffs, while less than half (43%) of Brits now think of the US as an ally to the UK.

In good news for Starmer, 45% of Brits say the PM is ‘somewhat’ or ‘almost entirely’ responsible for securing the lower 10% tariff for the UK, compared to the 20% imposed on the EU.

Around a third of voters (34%) think that the UK’s lower tariff was a benefit of Brexit but do not think it makes the decision to leave worth it overall, while 23% see it as a Brexit benefit and think leaving was worth it.

With regard to potential concessions in return for lower tariffs, 67% of Brits either strongly or somewhat oppose allowing American companies to import chlorinated chicken into the UK.

Half of Brits would also oppose a peace agreement in Ukraine that grants Russia control over parts of Ukraine in exchange for reduced tariffs.

Director of More in Common, Luke Tryl, said: “The comparatively low tariff on UK imports may have evoked sighs of relief in Westminster, but it has done little to ease the public’s sense of concern.”

However, he said: “Most want to see the government stand up to the US”.

Tryl added: “For many Britons, ‘Liberation Day’ threatens to further deteriorate the already strained relationship between our two countries.

“If there is a silver lining, it’s that the public finally feel they are seeing a dividend of Brexit – most Britons – including remain voters – think that the lower tariff is a benefit of leaving the EU.”

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward