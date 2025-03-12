Ed Davey calls for Starmer to be more robust with Trump over tariffs

Starmer said he is ‘disappointed’ by Trump’s decision and is not ruling out retaliatory tariffs

Leader of the Lib Dems, Ed Davey, called on Keir Starmer to be more robust with Donald Trump during PMQs today.

This comes after Trump announced 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imported into the United States yesterday.

Responding to Davey’s question on Trump’s tariffs, Starmer said he was “disappointed” by Trump’s decision to impose global tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

He added that the government is currently negotiating a trade deal with the US, which “will include tariffs if we succeed. But we will keep all options on the table.”

The Lib Dem leader said: “we on these benches believe he must be more robust with President Trump like the Europeans and the Canadians”.

Today, the European Union announced import taxes on American goods, ranging from steel and aluminum to textiles, home appliances and agricultural goods.

Davey also urged the prime minister to fly out to Canada to meet with their new prime minister Mark Carney as soon as possible, “to show that Britain stands with its Commonwealth allies against Trump’s threats and his tariffs”.

Starmer said “Canada is a very important ally” and that he has spoken with Canadian allies about the tariffs situation.

Lib Dem Deputy Leader and Treasury Spokesperson Daisy Cooper MP responded this morning to Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds’ comments on Trump’s tariffs.

Reynolds also said he was disappointed by the tariffs and that “all options were on the table” to respond “in the national interest”.

Cooper said: “Being repeatedly kicked by the other side and doing nothing is not an effective negotiating position. The Business Secretary needs to toughen up.

“Enough is enough. We must act from a position of strength, standing up for British steel and the UK economy through retaliatory measures,” she added.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward