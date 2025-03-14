Who is Karen Shore, Labour’s candidate in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election?

A by-election will be taking place to replace Mike Amesbury

Voters in the Runcorn and Helsby constituency will likely be heading to the polls soon in a by-election to replace the former Labour MP Mike Amesbury. Amesbury has indicated that he intends to resign as an MP following his conviction for assault, for which he received a suspended sentence.

Labour now has selected a candidate – Karen Shore – to contest the by-election.

Shore is a former teacher and now local councillor, currently serving as deputy leader for Cheshire West and Chester Council. She has served for 10 years on the council.

Following her selection, Shore said: “This by-election is our chance to keep delivering the change that the people of Runcorn and Helsby voted for last July.

“This Labour Government has hit the ground running, delivering an extra 2 million NHS appointments, earlier than promised.

“Delivering security and dignity for working people and raising the minimum wage for 12,000 people locally. And we’ve committed to the biggest increase in defence spending since the end of the cold war. That’s the difference a Labour government makes.

“And that’s the change we’re delivering in Runcorn and Helsby. We’re fixing seven million potholes this year by investing £4m locally, we’re investing in policing so we can put officers back on the streets and last week we announced a £20million fund to improve Runcorn.

“This is only happening because we have a Labour government and it’s a Labour government that’s only just getting started. Now we need a strong, local voice for Runcorn and Helsby at the heart of Government, to keep delivering the change we need.”

A new constituency level poll has suggested that Reform UK could be on track to win the by-election and take the seat from Labour.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Labour Party