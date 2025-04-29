Canadian Tory leader Pierre Poilievre loses his own seat in election

Mark Carney has achieved what seemed like an impossible feat just a few months ago

Canada’s Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has lost his own seat in the election, as Mark Carney’s Liberal Party came out on top.

Shortly after 22:00 EDT (03:00 BST), Canada’s public broadcaster CBC News projected that Mark Carney’s Liberal Party was on its way to win enough seats in the House of Commons to form a government.

Carney has achieved what seemed like an impossible feat just a few months ago, leading the Liberals to another victory after an election that was shaped by U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade war and threats of annexation.

Despite the odds stacked against the Liberal Party, Carney managed to reverse dire poll ratings, amid Trump’s tariff threats and comments undermining Canada’s sovereignty.

Trump’s comments played a pivotal role in the election, as Carney warned that Canada was at a crossroads and faced threats.

To make matters worse for the Conservatives, Canadian Tory leader Pierre Poilievre lost his own seat in Carleton, Ontario, with Bruce Fanjoy of the Liberals coming out on top.

Poilievre, a career politician, chose to avoid focusing on Trump and his threats during the campaign, prioritising domestic issues instead, with promises to cut taxes and government spending.

Looks like that spectacularly backfired.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward