UK universities poised to gain from Trump presidency

During Donald Trump's first term, the number of international students enrolling in US universities declined each year.

In a rare piece of positive news amid the otherwise grim landscape of a second Trump presidency, Britain stands to benefit as more international students may choose to study in the UK rather than the US.

This was the conclusion of a recent British Council report, which suggests that among the “big four” English-speaking study destinations – the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK – Britain is most likely to be viewed as the “most welcoming” and could see a rise in international student applications.

During Donald Trump’s first term, the number of international students enrolling in US universities declined each year. By the time he entered his third year in office, 50,000 fewer international students had applied to US universities compared to when he initially took office. The sharpest declines came from students in regions such as the Middle East, North Africa, Central America, and Europe.

Since returning to the White House for a second term, Trump has already signed a record 50 executive orders, many of which threaten to overhaul the US immigration system, posing challenges for American higher education.

However, the British Council has warned that the UK must not become complacent.

“While our English-speaking competitors might be experiencing challenges, we must not grow complacent. There is work to be done to boost recruitment from a larger number of smaller markets, in making greater investments in TNE, and in continuing ensure that the UK recruits highly qualified international students from across the globe,” warned Maddalaine Ansell, British Council education director.

In recent months, analysts have raised concerns over ‘unwelcoming’ policies in Australia, which could drive international students to seek alternatives. Canada has also seen a decline in international interest after the government-imposed study visa caps earlier in 2024. Edtech company ApplyBoard noted that this could cause Canadian universities to struggle to meet the new limits set by policymakers.

Some analysts believe that the UK could become an increasingly attractive destination for students, particularly from South East Asia, in light of Australia’s restrictive policies.

“These markets have traditionally been very Australia-focused, and the UK has not yet achieved the same level of traction there,” said Jeffrey Williams, co-founder of Enroly, who added that this presented a “significant opportunity.”