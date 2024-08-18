Sharp decline in international students enrolling at UK universities

The data shows that between January and the end of July, the total number of visa applications fell by 16 percent compared to the same period in the previous year.

Recent Home Office figures show that UK universities are witnessing a sharp drop in the number of international students applying for courses. As of July, there had been a 15 percent drop in sponsored student visa applications, marking a steep decline since the beginning of the year.

The data shows that between January and the end of July, the total number of visa applications fell by 16 percent compared to the same period in the previous year. Some universities are preparing for an even sharper decrease, expecting a 50 percent drop in overseas enrollments this year, particularly for one-year post-graduate courses.

Separate research by the British Universities’ International Liaison Association found that nine out of ten of the institutions it had polled had received fewer overseas applications for courses starting in the autumn compared to 2023.

The drop in numbers has been attributed to several factors. Financial pressures on universities have worsened due to rising inflation, which has eroded revenue from UK students, making institutions increasingly reliant on the higher tuition fees paid by international students. Additionally, the previous Tory government’s efforts to restrict the number of visas issued have contributed to the downturn. Changes to visa rules implemented by Rishi Sunak’s government, namely stopping those applying for visas from bringing their families with them, have also reportedly contributed to the fall in students from overseas. The number of people applying for skilled workers, health and care, and student visas has fallen by more than a third compared to last year.

Despite heavy criticism that the policy split up families, Labour has said it does not intend to reverse the rule.

Speaking to Times Radion earlier this month, paymaster general Nick Thomas-Symonds noted the value of international students and workers. “We should be clear, we welcome people coming in on visas, hugely welcome, and they bring extraordinary diversity and richness to our university sector, for example. And we are hugely grateful for the work that workers from overseas do in our health service,” he said.

But he also stressed the importance of ensuring that Britain develops a domestic skills strategy alongside welcoming talent from overseas. In July, the government confirmed its decision to reject the youth mobility scheme that would allow young people to live, work, and study in the UK and Spain reciprocally, despite reports that Labour leader Keir Starmer was considering the policy. The rejection came as a blow to youngsters in Spain and the UK after hopes were raised by reports suggesting the Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez had approached Starmer about a possible deal at a meeting of European leaders on July 18.

The UK currently has youth mobility schemes with 13 non-EU countries, including New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, but there are no such agreements with EU countries.