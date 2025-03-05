Favourability of USA among European countries plummets following return of Donald Trump, poll finds

'In Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Spain and Italy, these are the lowest figures for USA favourability since we began tracking this question'.

Favourability ratings towards the USA among European countries have slumped after Donald Trump returned to the White House, a new poll has found.

Trump has caused alarm among European nations, with his threats to impose tariffs, decision to cosy up to President Putin while attacking Zelensky, and contempt for the post-war rules based order.

YouGov’s latest EuroTrack survey shows that favourable attitudes towards the United States in several Western European countries have slumped since President Trump’s re-election, with favourable attitudes falling by between six and 28 percentage points.

‘The Eurotracker finds that opinion towards the US is least positive in Denmark, at 20%, with Sweden coming next on 29%. Only around a third of people in Germany (32%), France (34%) and the UK (37%) have a favourable view of the US now. Italians and Spaniards are the most likely to have a favourable view, although this still represents fewer than half of people there feeling this way, at 42% and 43% respectively’.

YouGov states: “In Great Britain, Denmark, Sweden, Spain and Italy, these are the lowest figures for USA favourability since we began tracking this question”.

More than half of people in Britain (53%), Germany (56%), Sweden (63%) and Denmark (74%) now have an unfavourable opinion of the USA.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward