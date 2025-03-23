European Movement urges public to encourage MPs to attend debate on UK rejoining the EU

The debate follows a petition which was signed by almost 134,000 for Britain to apply to join the EU as a full member as soon as possible.

This Monday (March 24), a parliamentary debate is taking place on the prospect of the UK rejoining the EU. The debate follows a petition which was signed by almost 134,000 for Britain to apply to join the EU as a full member as soon as possible.

The petition was launched by Robert McMaster, secretary of Berkshire for Europe. Writing for North East Bylines, McMaster explains how he began the petition following statements by Keir Starmer and Ed Davey before the 2024 election that no one was talking about rejoining the EU, even though polling consistently showed a majority of the country in favour of doing just that.

Ahead of Monday’s debate, the European Movement UK is urging people to write to their MPs, encouraging them to attend and engage in the conversation.

The pro-Europe group notes how Britain’s departure from the EU has had far-reaching consequences on the economy, trade, security and international standing.

“From businesses struggling with increased red tape to young people losing opportunities to study and work across Europe, the impact is undeniable. More and more people now believe that rejoining the EU as a full member is the best way forward,” the organisation states.

“By writing to your MP, you can urge them to attend and represent your views. MPs are elected to listen to their constituents, and a strong public response will show them just how important this issue is,” it adds.

Keir Starmer has repeatedly stressed that a Labour government would not take the country back into the EU. He even went as far as to say that it would not happen in his lifetime.

Despite this, the pro-Brexit, right-wing press has been getting jittery about Starmer’s recent reset with the EU.

In December, the Sun ran a headline accusing Starmer of being a “Brexit wrecker,” claiming he was setting up a “Surrender Squad” to undo Brexit. The article quoted Lord Frost, a former Brexit negotiator, who warned that such a move could lead to the UK losing control over its laws and regulations.

More recently, the Express stirred further controversy with a headline reading: “Outrage as shameless Keir Starmer plot to unpick Brexit – ‘Brits are being betrayed.”

The attention now turns to how the anti-EU media will respond after Monday’s parliamentary vote on the UK rejoining the EU. No doubt they’ll be more heated headlines to come.