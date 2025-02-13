Ed Davey calls on government to ‘hit Musk where it hurts’ with tariffs on Tesla cars

After Trump announced import taxes on steel and aluminium, Davey has called for “strong measures and words” in response to his and Musk’s actions.

The Lib Dem leader Ed Davey has called on the government to draw up plans for tariffs on Tesla cars if Trump follows through with import taxes on steel and aluminium.

At PMQs today, Davey called on Keir Starmer to stand up to president Trump, who has announced plans to impose 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imported into the US, including from the UK, from March.

Davey said: “His [Trump’s] tariffs against steel and aluminium will hit Canada the hardest and will also hit jobs and the cost of living in our country”.

He added: “So in reminding America’s true and long standing friends and allies really are, will the prime minister also prepare a plan for tariffs in return, starting with a tariff on American electric cars.”

Starmer replied: “British steel is an essential part of our heartlands, and we will not abandon our skilled workforce, and it needs a level-headed assessment of the implications, which is what we’re going through at the moment.

“But we will always put our national interest first, and steelworkers first.”

In response, Davey said “It seems to me the way that Donald Trump and his ally Musk are operating, they do need to hear strong measures and words from even their allies”.

In a post on X, Davey stated: “The government should draw up plans for Tesla tariffs to hit Musk where it hurts, if Trump follows through with his threats to the UK steel industry.

“Trump and Musk can’t be allowed to bully the UK while the Conservatives and Nigel Farage cheer them on from the sidelines.”

Earlier this month, Elon Musk called Davey a “snivelling cretin” after the Lib Dem leader posted on X, stating, “People have had enough of Elon Musk interfering in our democracy when he clearly knows nothing about Britain.”

These remarks were made in response to Musk fuelling divisions over grooming gangs in the UK.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward