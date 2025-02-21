Trump ridiculed for calling himself ‘King’

'New York hasn’t laboured under a king in over 250 years. We sure as hell are not going to start now '

Often divorced from reality and after being accused by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky of living in a ‘disinformation space’, Donald Trump has now taken it a step further and referred to himself as ‘king’.

Trump made the deranged claim on social media platform Truth Social, after he decided to order a halt to New York City’s congestion pricing plan.

Trump wrote on Truth Social: “CONGESTION PRICING IS DEAD. Manhattan, and all of New York, is SAVED. LONG LIVE THE KING!”

The White House then decided to share Trump’s quote on social media, along with a computer-generated image of Trump grinning on a fake Time magazine cover while wearing a golden crown.

Trump’s decision to refer to himself as a king prompted a backlash.

New York governor, Kathy Hochul, said in response: “We are a nation of laws, not ruled by a king.” She added: “Public transit is the lifeblood of New York City and critical to our economic future – as a New Yorker, like president Trump, knows very well.”

In a separate address to reporters, Hochul said: “New York hasn’t laboured under a king in over 250 years. We sure as hell are not going to start now … In case you don’t know New Yorkers, we’re going to fight. We do not back down, not now, not ever.”