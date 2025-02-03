Suella Braverman spent thousands of public money on media training while Home Secretary

Despite the costly media training, Braverman was later sacked for a media outburst

Suella Braverman spent over £23,000 of public money on media and voice training while she was Home Secretary, before being sacked for controversial comments in the media.

The former Home Secretary was sacked in November 2023 after making unauthorised comments in the media accusing police of being more lenient towards pro-Palestinian activists than right-wing and nationalist protesters.

Before being sacked, Braverman also made comments on social media about homelesness being a “lifestyle choice”.

Newly published Home Office figures revealed that the department spent £23,688 on media and voice training for ministers between July 2022 and July 2024.

In a written answer to Labour backbencher Uma Kumaran, Policing Minister Dame Diana Johnson revealed that the sum had been spent in 2023.

The Mirror confirmed with the Home Office that Suella Braverman was the minister who received the training.

Asked by The Mirror if he had any publicly-funded media training, Shadow Home Secretary Chris Philp – who was Policing Minister under Ms Braverman – said: “I don’t think I’ve had any media training at all in Govt, including at the Home Office. Which probably shows sometimes…”

Last week, Braverman came under fire for saying that the UK would become “the first Islamist nation with nuclear weapons” and fall “into the hands of Muslim fundamentalism” within 20 years.

She made these remarks during a speech to the far-right, Trump-supporting think tank, The Heritage Foundation, in Washington, DC.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward