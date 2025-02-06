Labour MPs set up parliamentary group to tackle threat of Reform UK

MPs representing the 89 constituencies where Reform came second in last year’s election have formed an informal caucus to counter the threat posed by Nigel Farage’s party

Labour MPs have set up an informal group to tackle head on the threat posed by Reform UK, with regular meetings understood to be taking place in Parliament.

The MPs involved are reportedly calling for greater investment in the North of England, and also for the party to ‘shout more loudly’ on its work on areas such as migration and crime amid concerns that the Government’s political messaging is not cutting through.

The Guardian reported: “One MP involved in the discussions, which include dozens of MPs, said: “There is a major focus now on how to beat Reform. Various groups have been set up and we have been talking to Downing Street about what works. One of our main messages to the leadership is we need to do more on illegal migration especially.”

A small delegation is also expected to travel to Germany to learn about the rise of the far-right Alternative für Deutschland Party (AfD) ahead of the country’s election later this month.

The Guardian report went on to quote a Labour Party source as saying: “Labour MPs are rightly concerned about Nigel Farage’s plans to make people pay to access NHS services and will carry on taking the fight to them and other opposition parties in parliament and at the ballot box.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward