GB News’ arguments on Brexit, borders and Trump taken apart by Labour activists

Businesses are drowning in red-tape, with £7bn in costs from additional customs administration and at least £10bn in lost trade, with exports dropping by 30% as a result of Brexit

It’s not been a good few days at GB News, as the channel’s attempts to whip up furore against the Labour government on issues such as Brexit and immigration were taken apart by Labour activists and panellists.

As ever, the right-wing channel, which likes to portray itself as the voice of ‘common sense’, reflecting the views of ordinary Brits, decided to ignore the previous 14 years of failures over issues such as immigration and Brexit under the Tory government and sought to pin all the blame on Keir Starmer’s government.

However, their arguments were dispatched by Labour commentators and activists over the last week.

LFF columnist and Chair of the Local Government and Housing Member Policy Group of the Fabian Society, Chris Worrall, set out in stark detail just how damaging Brexit has been for the economy and growth.

Reacting to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s claims that we ‘need a government that really believes in Brexit’, Worrall told the GB News panel on the Dewbs and Co programme: “Listening to Boris Johnson talking about getting Brexit done five years later is like someone trying to return a dodgy toaster after they’ve burnt the house down, it’s just ludicrous.

“There’s fewer people who think that Brexit has been good for anything than ever before. A poll released recently shows how just 4% think it’s been positive for crime, 5% think positive for the cost of living, 6% for immigration, it’s been nothing short of a disaster.”

Worrall added that instead of ‘global Britain’, we’ve got ‘little Britain’.

He went on to highlight how post-Brexit, businesses were drowning in red-tape, with £7bn in costs from additional customs administration and at least £10bn in lost trade, with exports dropping by 30%.

Worrall hitting GB News with some hard-hitting facts.

Commentator and Labour activist Cai Wilshaw appeared on GB News’ Saturday Five programme to then lambast President Trump, for whom GB News have been cheerleaders.

Wilshaw called Trump’s policies a ‘fascist nightmare’, as he set out a range of measures enacted by the Republican, including freezing federal funds for national aid charities, the cutting off of climate aid to developing nations, and sweeping staff cuts at the FBI.

While Darren Grimes claimed that Britain should adopt ‘every single thing’ that Trump has done in this country, it was left to Wilshaw to remind the panel of the disastrous impacts of climate change.

With Dr Renee Hoenderkamp accusing progressives of being ‘hysterical’, Wilshaw replied: “What you’re going to see in the next few decades, because of climate change, is a mass migration across the world, up into the global north, and these issues that we’re talking about, immigration and so on, are only going to get worse.

.

“So really, it’s in all of your interests to be taking an interest…the natural result of massive parts of the world becoming uninhabitable, and the result of course is people will have to move elsewhere.

“There is a crisis on the way and you are completely putting your heads in the sand.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward