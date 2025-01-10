Amazon workers win full pay during warehouse closures

‘Now Amazon bosses have been left red faced as workers have forced them to end [...] unfair employment practises.’

GMB Union has won full pay for Amazon UK workers during pre-planned site ‘shut downs’.

Previously, workers were forced to lose a day’s pay or take a day of annual leave when distribution centres were closed for maintenance or other work on site.

A recent GMB report found that despite the online retailer’s huge profits, almost 80% of Amazon workers reported struggling with day-to-day expenses.

Furthermore, 15% of Amazon workers, around 12,000 people, said they rely on foodbanks.

Amanda Gearing, GMB Senior Organiser, criticised Amazon’s previous policy, stating: “Fulfilment centre shutdowns are pre-planned and company bosses know about them months in advance.

“Until now, workers have been expected to stomach the loss of a day’s pay when they happen; it was nothing short of time theft.”

She added: “Now Amazon bosses have been left red faced as workers have forced them to end outdated and unfair employment practises.

“Only a union at Amazon will make it a fair, responsible employer, and our members won’t rest until that happens”.

Recently, Amazon bosses were grilled by MPs over worker injuries and safety issues at the trillion dollar corporation.

An Amazon executive, Jennifer Kearney, described the company as “a great place to work.” However, MPs questioned this claim, asking why there had been so many strikes if it was “such a great place to work.”

Over the course of a year, workers at BHX4 Coventry warehouse staged 37 days of strike action.

The select committee also drew attention to Amazon’s concerning record on worker safety, reporting 1,400 ambulance callouts for employees over the past five years.

Amazon has yet to agree trade union recognition at any of its sites in the UK.

Olivia Barber is a reporter at Left Foot Forward