Users flee from Elon Musk’s X: 60,000 people deactivated their X accounts on average each day in one week alone

The exodus continues...

After Elon Musk’s failure to combat misinformation and extremism on X, formerly Twitter, users are continuing to leave the social media platform in a mass exodus.

The Financial Times reported that one week in November alone, ‘saw 60,000 people deactivate their accounts on average each day’, citing data from SimilarWeb.

The paper reports: “Professions including teachers (#edutwitter) and doctors (#medicaltwitter) have used the site formerly known as Twitter to foster community and exchange ideas. It has provided illuminating commentary on office life and a way for freelancers to promote themselves and network. Now, many are abandoning a career resource and questioning where else they can find the benefits it offered.”

It comes after the Guardian announced that it would no longer be posting on X. The paper said that it thinks the ‘benefits of being on X are now outweighed by the negatives and that resources could be better used promoting our journalism elsewhere’.

It went on to add: “The US presidential election campaign served only to underline what we have considered for a long time: that X is a toxic media platform and that its owner, Elon Musk, has been able to use its influence to shape political discourse.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward