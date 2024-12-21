The Sun’s ‘Don’t Betray Brexit’ campaign mocked

'Don't Betray “Brexit'. Why are they so worried? Because Keir Starmer has simply mooted the idea of discussing improvements to the Brexit deal with the EU.'

On December 16, the Sun launched a ‘Don’t Betray Brexit’ campaign.

‘SAVE BREXIT: Brussels plotting to make UK GIVE UP sovereignty, secret paper reveal, as Sun launches campaign to stop Brexit betrayal,’ was the headline.

The article paints a picture of an imminent threat to British sovereignty, with the European Court of Justice “at the heart of the EU’s plans to tighten its grip on Britain.”

It claims that Labour’s efforts to “reset” relations with the EU could lead to the UK being bound by EU laws and courts, and warns of a “stealth attempt” to rejoin the EU, citing fears of a youth mobility scheme and “free movement by stealth.”

The campaign is backed by former minister and arch Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg, who said:

“I support The Sun’s campaign,” adding Labour is “trying to take us back into the EU by stealth. It’s a game of grandmother’s footsteps in the hope the British people won’t notice.”

Former Brexit minister David Jones also waded in, saying: “Sir Keir appears to be surrendering to the jurisdiction of a foreign court. He is not a patriot, he wants to give away independence of this country.

“He was the man who wanted a ­second referendum so has always hated Brexit.

“Sir Keir should remember his majority is on a minority vote and ­people will be appalled at his duplicity in taking this action.”

Keir Starmer has repeatedly stated that Labour is not seeking to reverse Brexit, but instead aims for a better deal on trade with the EU than the one negotiated by Boris Johnson in late 2020.

Labour’s manifesto explicitly ruled out rejoining the single market or customs union, focusing to ‘reset the relationship (with the EU) and seek to deepen ties with our European friends, neighbours and allies,’ including aligning on veterinary standards, supporting performing artists, and recognising professional qualifications.

The deliberate hyperbole of the Sun’s campaign did not go unchallenged.

Nick Harvey, CEO of the European Movement UK, acknowledged the irony, arguing that the campaign is a manufactured scare tactic, fuelled by the pro-Brexit media, to keep Britain tied to Boris Johnson’s “botched Brexit deal.”

In an email to subscribers, he wrote:

“’Don’t Betray “Brexit’. Why are they so worried? Because Keir Starmer has simply mooted the idea of discussing improvements to the Brexit deal with the EU.

“The Daily Mail and The Express are churning out similar manufactured outrage. And of course, Nigel Farage has been doing the media rounds.”

“Despite the shift in public opinion, and the ousting of dozens of Brexiters from Parliament, we shouldn’t imagine that the pro-Brexit lobby has just faded away.

“They’re still here, they still have a huge media platform, and they will fight tooth and nail against any attempt to move our country closer to Europe again.”

Of course, the Sun’s campaign conveniently ignores the polls that shows a majority of voters want another vote on Brexit, and that almost 6 in 10 Brits would vote to re-join the EU if there was a referendum tomorrow.