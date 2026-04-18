UK’s official return to Erasmus+ widely welcome as a step towards renewed opportunity

“It certainly destroys the ‘Little England’ outlook.”

This week brought a notable, and widely welcomed, step towards repairing some of the damage wrought by Brexit.

On April 16, the UK and the EU formally signed the legal agreement confirming that the UK will rejoin the Erasmus+ programme from 2027. The move restores access to Europe’s flagship student and academic exchange scheme, which the UK left in 2021 in the wake of Brexit.

The decision marks more than just the return of a popular education initiative. It signals a recognition, on both sides, that cooperation in education delivers tangible benefits that transcend political divisions. As European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen put it, Europe and the UK have long enjoyed “mutually beneficial educational ties,” and strengthening them further will benefit not only students and teachers, but also economies and societies across the continent.

That case is hard to dispute. The European Commission expects the renewed partnership to open opportunities for thousands of participants, enabling them to develop skills that employers value. And Erasmus+ isn’t limited to university students, it also supports teachers, trainees, apprentices, and young people from a wide range of backgrounds, broadening access to international experience in a way few programmes can match.

European Movement UK projects that around 100,000 people in the UK could participate in Erasmus+ in its first year back. Anne Clark, the organisation’s head of membership and growth, spoke of the human dimension of the programme, the “thousands of stories of expanded horizons, learning and career development,” alongside the “new connections and cultural ties” that come with living and studying abroad.

“My heart is really gladdened to know that the next generation will now have this chance, too, especially at a time when young people are facing so many challenges,” said Clark.

That sense of value is reflected not only among campaigners, but also in public reaction. Online responses to the announcement were overwhelmingly positive, with many highlighting the personal and societal benefits of international exchange.

“Giving the youngsters a chance to broaden their horizons should never have been taken away in the first place,” wrote one commenter, recalling decades of working across Europe and the lasting impact of those experiences. “It certainly destroys the ‘Little England’ outlook.”

Others pointed to the long-term benefits for the country as a whole. “My daughter benefitted from Erasmus and now the UK benefits from her education. Now, with a fair wind, that option will reopen to many more young and old, including my grandchildren,” another wrote.

“At last! Some sense still prevails,” said a third. “My son was a recipient of the Erasmus scheme, and it greatly enriched his education. We need more of this.”