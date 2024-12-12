Majority of Britons say the UK should be trading MORE with the EU – more than any other trading partner

Following Trump’s win, just 34% believed that the UK should be trading more with the U.S., with 15% believing we should be trading less.
A majority of Britons believe that the UK should be trading more with the EU – more than any other trading partner, a new poll has found.
The poll, carried out by YouGov on behalf of campaign group Best for Britain, found that 54% of those surveyed believe that the UK should be trading more with the EU, compared to just 7% who think we should be trading less.
Following Trump’s win, just 34% believed that the UK should be trading more with the U.S., with 15% believing we should be trading less.
After Trump’s win in the U.S. election, many have been urging the Labour government to adopt a closer trading relationship with the EU following the Republican’s intentions to engage in a trade war.
The poll findings come after Trump has said that he plans on introducing a 20% levy on most imports to the US in order to help out domestic businesses, with 60% on imports from China.
According to analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research, those plans will mean a hit of £20bn to the UK economy, amounting to a reduction in the UK’s economic output by 0.9 per cent by the end of his presidency.
With economic growth a priority for Keir Starmer’s government, some have been pushing him to adopt closer ties with the EU in order to counter balance any economic hit from Trump’s plans.
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 117 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.