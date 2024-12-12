Majority of Britons say the UK should be trading MORE with the EU – more than any other trading partner

Following Trump’s win, just 34% believed that the UK should be trading more with the U.S., with 15% believing we should be trading less.

A majority of Britons believe that the UK should be trading more with the EU – more than any other trading partner, a new poll has found.

The poll, carried out by YouGov on behalf of campaign group Best for Britain, found that 54% of those surveyed believe that the UK should be trading more with the EU, compared to just 7% who think we should be trading less.

Following Trump’s win, just 34% believed that the UK should be trading more with the U.S., with 15% believing we should be trading less.

After Trump’s win in the U.S. election, many have been urging the Labour government to adopt a closer trading relationship with the EU following the Republican’s intentions to engage in a trade war.

The poll findings come after Trump has said that he plans on introducing a 20% levy on most imports to the US in order to help out domestic businesses, with 60% on imports from China.

According to analysis from the Centre for Economics and Business Research, those plans will mean a hit of £20bn to the UK economy, amounting to a reduction in the UK’s economic output by 0.9 per cent by the end of his presidency.

With economic growth a priority for Keir Starmer’s government, some have been pushing him to adopt closer ties with the EU in order to counter balance any economic hit from Trump’s plans.