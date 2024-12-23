Jamie Stone MP on Christmas, the Troubles and the Good Friday Agreement

Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone recalls a Christmas 35 years ago

More than 35 years ago – to my detriment – I was in the habit of sometimes leaving my car keys in the ignition…

Flashback to Christmas morning in County Armagh, Northern Ireland. After a very stormy night, and during a beautiful crisp morning, I went out to my car to find that it was gone!

After a moment of fuss and panic, I discovered that my car hadn’t gone far. It turns out that as the thieves were making away with it an enormous beech tree had fallen right across the road – and there was my car hastily pulled up in front of it. One can assume that the thieves must have got one hell of a fright – and had obviously run for it. But not before removing the offending ignition key and either pocketing it or throwing it into a ditch. It was far from ideal, but I couldn’t help but think to myself… that was one lucky storm.

Later in the day, we discovered that my brother-in-law’s old tractor had also disappeared. Except this time it was discovered on the other side of the border of the Republic of Ireland. In hindsight, the thought of the thieves making their getaway at twenty miles per hour on an old tractor is rather tongue-in-cheek. I suppose it was a somewhat humorous episode in an otherwise very dark time for parts of Ireland.

My wife and I were married at the height of ‘The Troubles’ – only a couple of miles from that self-same border. I heard the bombs go off, the helicopters clattering overhead and saw for myself the damage that ensued. I remember the armed patrol – one of which ordered me out of a car (which would remain unremarkable apart from the fact that I was dressed as a haggis on my way to a fancy dress party near Omagh – but that’s a different story for another day…)

Joking aside, they were truly devastating times. My in-laws knew people who had been murdered and you could argue that the expression ‘The Troubles’ was a masterly piece of Irish understatement – similar to the occasional reference to culprits as being simply ‘rascals’. But that was then and this is now. You see, the Good Friday Agreement of 1998 changed everything. Now, Christmas in Armagh is an occasion of great joy. Much the same as other communities all over the British Isles. The days of the bombs and the murders are gone. I’m grateful for this, though I can never forget the hardships that have passed.

What I’m saying is I’ve seen the good and the bad times. So whatever travails might worry one as our Christmases go by, I turn my mind back to Ireland as I first knew it and am filled with a little more faith in the face of the horrific atrocities that are happening in the world as I write this. Just like ‘The Troubles’ – and in the words of that ancient Persian proverb – I hope that this too shall pass.

After all, it was goodwill that led to the Good Friday Agreement. One could say this is sentimentality, or naive optimism, but I do believe it’s possible that those in conflict could re-discover that sentiment. I, for one, sincerely hope they do – and that those suffering this Christmas can enjoy peace once again.

Image credit: UK Parliament – Creative Commons