What we need to learn from Donald Trump’s election victory

Trump's victory is a wakeup call. It is time to regroup and get serious about the world we want to live in.

Dawn Butler is the Labour MP for Brent Central

I am still in the early stages of processing the news of a Donald Trump victory in the US election.

I understand that there has been a spike in Google searches of ‘how can I reverse my vote’. The thing is, that is democracy. We are very fond in the UK of saying the electorate is never wrong. I think that if the number of people who are seeking to reverse their vote is true then maybe misguided might be a better word to use in this situation.

My only caveat to the above is that we need to listen to people who were persuaded to vote for Trump. He will have his core supporters and that is democracy in action.

Trump has been clear there will be more chaos, more incompetence, and more division.

My views on Trump are well documented and have not changed. Because they are based on things he has said. I am very concerned, like so many people, that so many hard-won rights are at serious risk, again.

It is said that when America sneezes, the UK catches cold. I believe that. There is no doubt that the far right will feel emboldened by Trump’s victory – not just in America, but here at home too.

That is why we must be vigilant to ensure that the rights of women, vulnerable men and people from Black and ethnic minority backgrounds, are not eroded. I stand in solidarity with all those affected and worried.

There is no doubt that the UK needs to and must continue to work closely with the US, on a whole range of issues from trade to defence. But it does not mean we must agree with, or support, all they do. We must be strong enough to be a critical friend.

The truth is, there may now be a void when it comes to standing up for important values – like equality, equity, diversity, truth, and democracy. The UK must champion these values around the world. The task ahead of us will be like nothing we have ever known with social media and world-wide connections like no other.

We must stand up for the rights of women around the world, including defending freedom to choose. And we must stand up for LGBTQI+ people, so many of whom now feel threatened. Because all of the talk of going back to a time where women were in the kitchen, or when women have no say over their bodies is a dangerous narrative, that if not challenged will grow. Just look at the rise of INCELS.

The UK also has an important role to play in leading the fight to tackle climate change, which we know is far from a priority for Trump. We cannot allow the world to go backwards. Some may think they will live forever, the truth is we are in this world for such a short period of time, what are we leaving to the next generation.

And the UK must stand up for world peace. We do not yet know what Trump’s victory means for wars in Ukraine and in Gaza, but the UK must continue to speak up for justice and international law.

I am so proud that, in the face of a Trump presidency, we have a Mayor of London in Sadiq Khan who will continue to fight for London’s values. As Sadiq said, in London we are proud of our diversity and proud of the contribution of all our communities and proud of our spirit of unity.

I am a Londoner and am proud that we are strong in our resolve as shown when the racists threatened to gather in our streets. I’m pleased that no matter who is President in the US, our commitment to these values of openness and acceptance in London will not cease. And I certainly will not shy away from speaking out.

I have suffered from many negative headlines recently and threatening communications, and I know this is the cost of being a straight talker who says it as it is, someone who does not shirk from difficult conversations. But it doesn’t make it any easier.

People may not like it, or some people may like it. What I say may be in line with their thinking or it may not be. For some, what I say may be a different and interesting way of looking at things. The reality is I am disagreeing with what someone else has said, I have not been aggressive or threatening, unless my very existence is a threat.

I am a civil rights campaigner. I’ve fought passionately for the rights of women, vulnerable men and for Black, Asian and minority ethnic people. I have also fought to support men at risk of suicide; one of the leading causes of death. And I have co-signed many debates to mark International Men’s Day in Parliament.

I am a campaigner for progress for all people – as I always say, equality is equality, you cannot pick and choose. We must fight for the rights of everyone as if they were our own.

But to secure that progress we must be vigilant. So, when we put a brick down to build a bridge, we must be vigilant about those who are kicking it away. That is what the next four years could look like.

I want to get to a stage where everybody is accepting of difference – not just tolerating of difference. I hope for a world we learn to get on and celebrate each other’s differences.

Politics is often so polarised that we are resistant to a different point of view. Sometimes I am guilty of being so exasperated by an opposing view that I switch off. But this time I feel differently about the US election because I sense something deeper going on here.

We must acknowledge that Trump is a manifestation of men feeling unempowered in a world of social progress. Some feel things are being taken away from them, rather than accepting change around them, whether it is women in leadership, more diversity in the workforce, or women having control over their own bodies.

We must acknowledge there is a conflict over what masculinity looks like in a modern world, as some disgruntled men feel emasculated and look for a Trump or an Andrew Tate to look up to. Old fashioned notions are being perpetuated to support hierarchical control. I understand that some may see Trump as president and think if he can do it, so can I.

So, the question is, how do we stop the rise in Trump and Tate support happening? We need to get those especially young minds on board.

It’s time to stop assuming that everyone has a liberal way of thinking. We need to promote good ethics and fight for our values, British values – democracy, the rule of law, individual liberty, mutual respect and tolerance of those of different faiths and beliefs.

I would swap tolerance for acceptance but it is important to celebrate our British values as loudly as possible with our full chest, as the young people would say. We also need to teach men about the protection of women. Being a man isn’t about controlling a woman or beating up on a woman, it is about being caring and protecting.

And we need to get the message out there that the true sign of a masculinity is protecting women – not making decisions for them. It’s time to re-educate what masculinity means. We also need to highlight that porn websites are not what a loving relationship looks like. With the age of kids as young as 11 accessing porn this conversation is overdue.

Being a techy I understand that we need to tackle this now, as in the coming years as tech and AI continues to develop at pace. It’s an increasingly dangerous world when it comes to violence against women and girls and legislation and understanding in this space will be so important.

The UK can and should take the lead, wherever the US may fail in the next four years, in standing up for the values and principles that are so important to many of us.

Image credit: Gage Skidmore – Creative Commons