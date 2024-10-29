Britons are in favour of increasing taxes on businesses and the rich in order to improve public services, poll finds

The findings come ahead of Labour’s first Budget in 14 years due to be delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves tomorrow

An overwhelming majority of Britons are in favour of increasing taxes on businesses and the rich in order to improve public services, a poll has found.

The poll, carried out for YouGov, asked voters how they thought money should be raised for public services, with 82% of those asked supporting raising income taxes on the super-rich. Around 75% supported raising income tax on the rich, while 59% supported raising corporation tax.

The findings come ahead of Labour’s first Budget in 14 years due to be delivered by Chancellor Rachel Reeves tomorrow, with Prime Minister Keir Starmer saying that his government would take “tough decisions”, opting to raise taxes in order “to prevent austerity and rebuild public services”.

The Chancellor has repeatedly highlighted how the previous government has left a £22 billion shortfall in the public finances, meaning that tough decisions would have to be made.

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward