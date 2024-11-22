Labour minister Peter Kyle doesn’t rule out ditching Elon Musk’s X

Peter Kyle has become the latest senior political figure who has refused to rule out quitting Elon Musk’s X, after claiming that the site was no longer as enjoyable as it used to be.

Labour Cabinet Minister Peter Kyle has become the latest senior political figure who has refused to rule out quitting Elon Musk’s X, after claiming that the site was no longer as enjoyable as it used to be.

Tech billionaire Musk has come in for criticism in recent months, for allowing X to become a platform where fake news and extremist content is allowed to go unchecked. Musk was accused of fanning the flames of division, after claiming that the UK was ‘headed for civil war’ after scenes of far-right violence and thuggery in towns and cities across the UK following the horrific murder of three young girls in Southport.

The riots occurred after misinformation was shared on social media, including on X, claiming that the perpetrator of the mass stabbing in Southport was an asylum seeker. Three young girls were killed in the attack which took place during a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. Eight other children suffered stab wounds and at least two were in a critical condition, alongside two adults.

Asked on LBC whether his ‘world on X had got better’, since Musk’s takeover, Science and Technology Secretary Kyle replied: “No, it hasn’t. In fact I don’t scroll through X anymore. I use it because I know there’s an audience I really want to communicate with.

“Me and my team both have access to my account now and post things on it. But I have to say in the past I really enjoyed interacting on X.”

He added: “That enjoyment isn’t there anymore. But I do realise there are people on that platform that I’m really, really keen to connect with and to communicate with and to share the information that comes out of the work I have as a Secretary of State.”

Asked about whether he would stop using X altogether, he replied: “I can see the circumstances where I would. But again I’m open minded about this kind stuff going forward. At the moment I really strive to try and communicate with people from as many backgrounds and as many perspectives as possible.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward