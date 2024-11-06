Labour loses majority on Newcastle City Council as six Councillors quit party

A former council leader was among those to resign

Labour has lost its majority on Newcastle City Council as six Councillors have quit the party. As a result of the resignations, Labour now has 39 out of 78 seats on the council, meaning they will be reliant on other parties.

The councillors who have quit the Labour Party are Nick Kemp, Marion Williams, John Stokel-Walker, David Wood, Margaret Wood and Stevie Wood. Some of those who resigned had been Labour councillors for over 30 years.

Kemp was previously the leader of the council until he resigned earlier this year following allegations of bullying which he denies.

Councillor Wood said that the Labour government’s policies – including cuts to the winter fuel allowance, the increase in the bus fare cap, and the planned university tuition fee rise – were behind his decision to leave the party. He said: “I had really high hopes after they were elected in July, but it looks to me like nothing has changed. I know some of my colleagues think the same. I will be surprised if we are the only ones to jump.”

A spokesperson from Newcastle City Council said: “The council has been notified that six members have resigned from the Labour group and will now sit as independent councillors. These resignations do not affect the membership of the cabinet and the political leadership of the council remains the same. Council business will continue to operate as normal.”

Following the resignations, the new makeup of Newcastle City Council is as follows:

Labour: 39

Liberal Democrats: 23

Independent: 10

Newcastle independent: 3

Green: 2

Tory: 1

