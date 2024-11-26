Dozens of MPs issue call to scrap increase in bus fare cap

They're calling for the government to "reverse the increase in the fare cap so that buses remain affordable for communities across the country."

In this year’s budget, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced that the cap on bus fares in England will remain in place, but that it will increase from £2 to £3 in January. At the time, that decision was highly controversial, with thousands of people signing a petition in advance of the budget calling for the £2 cap to be kept.

Now, the government is facing renewed pressure to abandon the planned increase as dozens of MPs have publicly called for it to be scrapped.

28 MPs have signed an Early Day Motion (EDM) in parliament asking the government to “reverse the increase in the fare cap so that buses remain affordable for communities across the country.”

The EDM says: “That this House notes the £2 bus fare cap helps millions of bus users with the cost of living and encourages higher ridership; further notes the upcoming fare cap hike will significantly increase costs for bus users and make bus travel less accessible, especially in rural areas”.

At the time of writing, the following MPs have signed the EDM:

Steff Aquarone – Liberal Democrat Sian Berry – Green Adam Dance – Liberal Democrat Carla Denyer – Green Tim Farron – Liberal Democrat Rachel Gilmour – Liberal Democrat Olly Glover – Liberal Democrat Wera Hobhouse – Liberal Democrat Liz Jarvis – Liberal Democrat Paul Kohler – Liberal Democrat Helen Maguire – Liberal Democrat Mike Martin – Liberal Democrat Wrigley Martin – Liberal Democrat John McDonnell – Independent Freddie van Mierlo – Liberal Democrat Calum Miller – Liberal Democrat John Milne – Liberal Democrat Helen Morgan – Liberal Democrat Edward Morrello – Liberal Democrat Tom Morrison – Liberal Democrat Susan Murray – Liberal Democrat Al Pinkerton – Liberal Democrat Ian Roome – Liberal Democrat Anna Sabine – Liberal Democrat Ian Sallam – Liberal Democrat Roz Savage – Liberal Democrat Caroline Voaden – Liberal Democrat Claire Young – Liberal Democrat

Early Day Motions are rarely debated, but are used as a way for MPs to raise issues, highlight campaigns and illustrate the scale of support in the House of Commons for a particular issue.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward