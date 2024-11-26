Dozens of MPs issue call to scrap increase in bus fare cap

They're calling for the government to "reverse the increase in the fare cap so that buses remain affordable for communities across the country."

In this year’s budget, the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves announced that the cap on bus fares in England will remain in place, but that it will increase from £2 to £3 in January. At the time, that decision was highly controversial, with thousands of people signing a petition in advance of the budget calling for the £2 cap to be kept.

Now, the government is facing renewed pressure to abandon the planned increase as dozens of MPs have publicly called for it to be scrapped.

28 MPs have signed an Early Day Motion (EDM) in parliament asking the government to “reverse the increase in the fare cap so that buses remain affordable for communities across the country.”

The EDM says: “That this House notes the £2 bus fare cap helps millions of bus users with the cost of living and encourages higher ridership; further notes the upcoming fare cap hike will significantly increase costs for bus users and make bus travel less accessible, especially in rural areas”.

At the time of writing, the following MPs have signed the EDM:

  1. Steff Aquarone – Liberal Democrat
  2. Sian Berry – Green
  3. Adam Dance – Liberal Democrat
  4. Carla Denyer – Green
  5. Tim Farron – Liberal Democrat
  6. Rachel Gilmour – Liberal Democrat
  7. Olly Glover – Liberal Democrat
  8. Wera Hobhouse – Liberal Democrat
  9. Liz Jarvis – Liberal Democrat
  10. Paul Kohler – Liberal Democrat
  11. Helen Maguire – Liberal Democrat
  12. Mike Martin – Liberal Democrat
  13. Wrigley Martin – Liberal Democrat
  14. John McDonnell – Independent
  15. Freddie van Mierlo – Liberal Democrat
  16. Calum Miller – Liberal Democrat
  17. John Milne – Liberal Democrat
  18. Helen Morgan – Liberal Democrat
  19. Edward Morrello – Liberal Democrat
  20. Tom Morrison – Liberal Democrat
  21. Susan Murray – Liberal Democrat
  22. Al Pinkerton – Liberal Democrat
  23. Ian Roome – Liberal Democrat
  24. Anna Sabine – Liberal Democrat
  25. Ian Sallam – Liberal Democrat
  26. Roz Savage – Liberal Democrat
  27. Caroline Voaden – Liberal Democrat
  28. Claire Young – Liberal Democrat

Early Day Motions are rarely debated, but are used as a way for MPs to raise issues, highlight campaigns and illustrate the scale of support in the House of Commons for a particular issue.

