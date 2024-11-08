Campaigners stage ‘die-in’ in Westminster over Rosebank oil field

“In the wake of hundreds of dead in Valencia and the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton, this UK government must stop this egregious, massive oil field or it has totally lost touch with reality."

Campaigners today (November 8) staged a ‘die-in’ outside the Houses of Parliament in protest over the proposed licensing of Rosebank oil field. Placards at the protest read “Dying for Labour to Stop Rosebank” and ”Stop new North Sea oil”.

Rosebank is the largest undeveloped oil and gas field in the UK. Campaigners have claimed that extracting from the field would mean the UK would fail to meet its climate targets and that it would produce more CO2 than the 28 poorest countries do in a year.

The protest came ahead of of a court case, brought by Greenpeace and Uplift, to challenge the approval of the proposed oil field being heard at the Court of Session in Edinburgh, 12 – 15 November.

Joanna Warrington, a campaigner with Fossil Free London said: “In the wake of hundreds of dead in Valencia and the devastation caused by Hurricane Milton, this UK government must stop this egregious, massive oil field or it has totally lost touch with reality.

“Allowing Equinor to exploit this field would not only ignite more fossil fuels, but set ablaze every person’s basic hope of a secure future. If this government allows Rosebank to be drilled, it would leave an oily black stain on the UK’s environmental legacy; one that could never be erased.”

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward