Government’s commitment to youth services welcomed by support groups

‘Youth services are not a luxury; they are essential to the development of healthy, thriving communities.’

Youth support organisations have welcomed the government’s recent commitment to developing a new National Youth Strategy.

Speaking in the Commons recently, culture secretary Lisa Nandy condemned the £1 billion in cuts to youth services implemented by consecutive Conservative governments over the last 14 years, calling the reduction a “national shame.”

In response to a question by Melanie Onn, Labour MP for Great Grimsby and Cleethorpes about the impact of these cuts on antisocial behaviour, Nandy noted the devastating effects of the funding reductions. She said:

“It is a source of national shame that youth funding decreased by 73% under the last government – one of the deepest cuts made to any of our public services – and that there was no real strategy for a generation of young people.

“This government is determined to get a grip on this issue to ensure that young people in towns such as Grimsby have the opportunities that they deserve.”

Nandy pledged that the government would work with youth workers to “support a generation to succeed,” and develop and co-produce a strategy for a generation of young people.

The YMCA, which has long advocated for youth services to be prioritised in national policy, said it is delighted at the government’s commitment. For years, the organisation has called for a comprehensive and long-term vision to ensure that every young person, no matter where they live, has access to consistent support and opportunities.

Denise Hatton, chief executive of YMCA England and Wales, said: “Young people deserve consistent life chances and opportunities, no matter where they live. This commitment to a national strategy is a vital step in ensuring every young person has access to the services they need to thrive. We look forward to working alongside the government to make this vision to enhance youth work a reality.”

The organisation said they believe in the potential of every young person. “Youth services are not a luxury; they are essential to the development of healthy, thriving communities. We stand ready to work with the government and other partners to co-create a generation of youth services that meets the needs of young people today and prepares them for their potential of tomorrow,” said the YMCA.

UK Youth, a leading youth work charity, also welcomed the government’s pledge to develop a National Youth Strategy. The charity, which like the YMCA, has long called for a national youth strategy, “setting out an overarching vision for young people that brings together cross-departmental priorities,” is urging leaders to commit funding to it in the upcoming budget.

Jacob Diggle, UK Youth chief impact officer, said: “We have been talking to MPs and ministers about the need for a national youth strategy and are delighted the government has listened and recognised the importance of youth work and the vital, life-saving roles undertaken by incredible youth workers up and down the country.

“With more than a billion pounds a year cut from youth services in recent years, this is welcome recognition. We now urge the government to follow its words with actions. This month’s budget is an opportunity to invest in youth work for the benefit of young people nationwide.”