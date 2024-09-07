Surge in NEET youth sparks urgent calls for greater access to opportunities to repair Tory damage

‘Today’s figures are another damning indictment of the Conservatives’ failure to secure young workers’ prospects.’

The rising number of young people classified as ‘NEET’ – those not in education, employment, or training – has raised concerns and calls for improved access to opportunities for this vulnerable group.

As hundreds of thousands of young people across the UK start college courses, apprenticeships, and training programs this September, there is a growing number of 16 to 24-year-olds who remain outside these pathways. Recent government statistics show that the number of ‘NEETs’ has climbed to an estimated 12.2 percent, with 872,000 young people falling into this category between April and June 2024. This marks a substantial increase from 798,000 in the same period the previous year.

Paul Nowark, the General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), expressed concern over the figures. He spoke of the importance of ensuring that every young person receives a solid start to their working life, which is essential for developing long-term opportunities and financial security.

“Over the last few years, the number of young people not earning or learning continued to increase. And today’s figures are another damning indictment of the Conservatives’ failure to secure young workers’ prospects,” he said.

Criticism of the Conservative’s track record on youth services has been widespread, with their approach described as both alienating and punitive. After coming to power in 2010, the Tories oversaw drastic cuts to youth services, with funding reduced by more than 60 percent across every region of England. The impact has been especially severe in the North, where some areas have endured cuts as deep as 80 percent. Additionally, three-quarters of schools in England have experienced real-terms funding reductions since 2010, and funding for 16-19 education has been slashed by 15 percent. The tripling of university tuition fees under the 2010 coalition government has further burdened young people with exorbitant levels of debt. The Conservative-driven hard Brexit led to the UK’s withdrawal from the Erasmus scheme, which allowed students to study, live, and work abroad.

In its 2024 Party Manifesto, Labour promised to address these issues through a proposed Youth Guarantee aimed at reducing the number of young people who are neither learning nor earning. This guarantee would ensure that all 18- to 21-year-olds have access to training, apprenticeships, or support in finding work, and would also include two weeks of work experience for every young person.

Paul Nowark acknowledged that Labour has already recognised the urgent need for change, highlighting the party’s commitment to providing a Youth Guarantee that will help young people secure work, training, or apprenticeship opportunities. “As plans are developed, it will be vital that young people are better able to access genuine opportunities that can help them get the best possible start in their careers,” he added.