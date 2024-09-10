Labour praised for giving English local authorities power to run bus services

“Buses are the lifeblood of our communities, but for too many people it has become impossible to rely on local services, as routes have been slashed and timetables hollowed out.

The Labour government has been praised for unveiling plans to give councils more power to run and control bus services as part of a ‘bus revolution’.

The buses bill, announced in the king’s speech, will not only seek to reduce the cost of franchising, it will also reverse the Margaret Thatcher-era ban on councils setting up new municipal bus companies; it will now allow them to own, as well as run, services.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh says the changes will deliver a “bus revolution” that will save vital routes.

Since 2017, Metro Mayors have had the power to run their own bus networks, with Andy Burnham’s Bee Network of locally run bus services in Manchester proving to be a success story.

A statutory instrument was laid before parliament this week to give councils more powers.

Haigh said: “Buses are the lifeblood of our communities, but for too many people it has become impossible to rely on local services, as routes have been slashed and timetables hollowed out.

“Today is the first stop on our journey to delivering better buses across the country. After decades of failed deregulation, local leaders will finally have the powers to provide services that deliver for passengers. Our bus revolution will save vital routes up and down the country and put passengers first.”

Reacting to the news, LGA Labour praised the plans and posted on X: “A welcome move – the Labour government has announced that councils will be able to run & control bus services – protecting vital routes & supporting communities.”

Luke Pollard MP posted: “New powers that will make a big difference across the south west. Under the Tories we lost thousands of bus routes. With Labour, we are taking back control of our buses for the benefit of all.”

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward