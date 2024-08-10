This summer’s heatwave in southern Europe follows 13 consecutive months of extreme global heat, with each month setting a new record for the hottest ever recorded.

Spain, Portugal, France, Italy, Greece, and Morocco are enduring extreme heat, with some regions seeing temperatures 10C above the seasonal average. Much of Spain is under yellow heat warnings, with certain areas upgraded to extreme orange levels.

Deadly heatwaves surpassing 40C are becoming increasingly common in southern Spain and North Africa. The highest daily average temperature on Earth was recorded in July. Alongside rising marine temperatures, the risk of wildfires increases. The extreme heat this summer has already resulted in wildfires and fatalities. In Morocco, 20 people lost their lives in a single day due to the scorching temperatures. In Greece, six international tourists died during hikes, and others have gone missing in similar circumstances. In response, Spain released a new heat map to provide more accurate heatwave predictions, aiming to prevent illness and deaths.

This summer’s Mediterranean heatwave follows 13 consecutive months of extreme global heat, with each month setting a new record for the hottest ever recorded. Asia experienced record-breaking heat throughout April and May, with temperatures exceeding 40C for many days. The heat was particularly difficult for people living in refugee camps and informal housing, as well as for outdoor workers.

The World Weather Attribution (WWA), a network of climate scientists who use weather observations and climate models to understand how climate change influences the intensity and likelihood of extreme weather events, says the extreme heat would not have occurred without human-induced climate change.

A WWA report that looked at the average July temperature and focused on a region that included Morocco, Portugal, Spain, France, Italy, and Greece, concluded that the heat recorded in Europe was up to 3.3C hotter due to climate change

“The extreme temperatures reached in July would have been virtually impossible if humans had not warmed the planet by burning fossil fuels,” the report stated.

Scientists used this and other climate data to assess how the heat in July compared to similar periods before humanity began rapidly burning oil, coal, and gas. They warn that unless the world rapidly stops burning fossil fuels, deadly heatwaves will become hotter, more frequent, and longer lasting.

Despite clear scientific consensus that reducing fossil fuel consumption is crucial to mitigating the frequency and severity of future heatwaves, Reform UK and its leaders Nigel Farage and Richard Tice continue to promote misinformation about climate change. One example of such misinformation is a document called “Our Contract With You” on the Reform UK website, which contains, what the London School of Economics describes as “false claims about climate change.”

The document states: “Net zero means reducing man-made CO2 emissions to stop climate change. It can’t. Climate change has happened for millions of years, before man-made CO2 emissions, and will always change. We are better to adapt to warming, rather than pretend we can stop it.”