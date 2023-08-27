Climate change concern among public increases sharply amid summer of climate crises

Alarm about climate change in the UK is on the rise in the wake of a summer marked by climate-related catastrophes around the world.

July saw extreme heatwaves in Southern Europe, parts of the US and China. In many places, wildfires left communities devastated. The UN chief Antonio Guterres described the intense heat across the northern hemisphere as ‘terrifying.’ Warning that Earth has passed from a warming stage into an ‘era of global boiling,’ Guterres has called for radical action on climate change.

With stories of the devastating effects of climate change making the headlines, the August 2023 Ipsos Index revealed one in four Britons now see the environment as an important issue for the country, a 13-point rise on last month. Apprehension about the climate and environment stands at its highest level since the COP26 conference in Glasgow in November 2021. With the NHS, climate change is viewed as the joint-third biggest issue facing Britain, following the economy and inflation, the latest Ipsos Index showed.

Mike Clemence, a researcher at Ipsos, said: “Climate change and the environment has risen to become seen as the joint-third biggest issue facing the country this month, and news reports about wildfires and extreme temperatures disrupting holidays are a likely cause.

“Elsewhere we see a small rise in concern about immigration, with worry strongly centred among Conservative party supporters and older people.

“However, economic issues continue to lead public concern, with worry about the state of the economy rising this month, particularly for Labour party supports and the middle classes.”

The Ipsos Issues Index is carried out each month, providing an overview of the key issues concerning the country. The survey takes the views of 1,004 adults across the UK.

Growing concerns about climate change and the economy come as ministers scrutinise green policies and Net Zero pledges “in light of some of the cost-of-living challenges.” The Tories’ narrow retention of the Uxbridge seat in the recent byelection, led to less environmentally minded MPs calling for an end to ‘very unpopular’ green policies. The expansion of the ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) scheme, whereby drivers of older, polluting cars are charged £12.50 a day to use their vehicle within the designated zone, has especially come under attack.

Additionally, Rishi Sunak has confirmed plans to grant over 100 new licences off the coast of Scotland, claiming they are ‘entirely consistent’ with the government’s Net Zero goals.

Crticis however have said that the decision sent a ‘wrecking ball through the UK’s climate commitments.” One Tory MP warned that the Prime Minister will end up “on the wrong side of history” if the planned expansion of oil and gas drilling in the North Sea goes ahead.

Tory MP Chris Skidmore, an established campaigner on green issues, tweeted: “This is the wrong decision at precisely the wrong time, when the rest of the world is experiencing record heatwaves.”

The former energy minister, who has announced he is stepping down at the next election to focus on the fight for Net Zero, added: “It [oil and gas drilling] is on the wrong side of a future economy that will be founded on renewable and clean industries and not fossil fuels.

“It is on the wrong side of modern voters who will vote with their feet at the next general election for parties that protect, and not threaten, our environment, and it is on the wrong side of history that will not look favourably on the decision taken today.”

