Lee Anderson left humiliated after his ‘illegal immigrants’ post spectacularly backfires

Anderson had to issue a correction to his post

Reform UK MP Lee Anderson has once more embarrassed himself, after he claimed incorrectly in a Facebook post that there were illegal immigrants living in a hotel in his constituency, when in actual fact they were nurses working for the NHS.

Anderson, who is no stranger to controversy, posted on Facebook on Wednesday: “Illegal migrants in Ashfield.”

He then wrote: “I do not want groups of young men who have entered our country illegally roaming our streets. It is not racist or bigoted to say this. I love my constituency and will do whatever it takes to protect it.”

But he was forced later on to issue a correction after it emerged that the people staying in the hotel were NHS nurses.

One social media user wrote in response to Anderson’s post: “I am appalled to see the comments on here.

“Yes there were two bus loads of people there, who are mostly international nurses and their families working in Kingsmill, and nursing homes in and around Sutton and Mansfield.

“They were on a weekend trip to have a family holiday together.

“None of them are on benefits, nobody lives in Travelodge and all of them pay taxes like you all do.”

Anderson shared the comments and later claimed ‘I knew there had to be a reasonable explanation.’

Basit Mahmood is editor of Left Foot Forward