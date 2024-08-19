Idles, Enter Shikari, Frank Turner, Asian Dub Foundation and Nova Twins among major acts to sign Love Music Hate Racism statement

“It is now more important than ever that music is at the heart of a united cultural movement which will ward off the threat of the far-right"

A number of major music acts have signed a joint statement in response to the wave of far-right violence that the UK experienced earlier this summer. The statement, coordinated by Love Music Hate Racism says that music can be “at the heart of a united cultural movement which will ward off the threat of the far-right”.

Among the high profile acts to sign the statement are Idles, Fontaines D.C., Enter Shikari, Frank Turner, Nova Twins, Asian Dub Foundation and Nadine Shah.

The full statement reads: “Love Music Hate Racism condemns the shocking scenes of far-right violence since the tragic murder of three young children in Southport on 29 July.

“Racist and organised fascists rampaged through towns and cities across Britain attacking mosques, setting fire to asylum seeker hotels, and viciously assaulting Black and Brown people. The violence has been fueled by far-right figures such as Tommy Robinson, aka Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, willfully spreading false information by blaming a Muslim migrant for the Southport attack.

“The racist violence that quickly spread from Southport to cities including Sunderland, Rotherham, Liverpool, Manchester, Belfast, Nottingham and Plymouth does not exist in a vacuum. Politicians and the media must share a section of the blame for fostering a climate where racist and Islamophobic discourse has become a feature of mainstream politics. The rhetoric of ‘Stop the Boats’, the demonising of asylum seekers in Home Office accommodation and the labelling of Muslim communities as ‘extremists’ have all played a role in normalising the hateful ideas of the far-right.

“Yet where there is racism, there is always resistance to it. A reported 25,000 people joined antifascist protests on 7 August in opposition to the far-right threatening to target immigration advice centres and solicitors across the country. At least 8,000 were on the streets in Walthamstow in London, 7,000 in Bristol and 2,000 in Brighton.

“Love Music Hate Racism believes more resistance is needed and that artists have a key role to play in bringing communities together in the current climate. Love Music Hate Racism was founded in 2002 in response to the growth of the Nazi British National Party (BNP). The campaign worked with hundreds of musicians who used their platforms to successfully challenge the fascist threat of the BNP following the proud tradition of Rock Against Racism. Music has the power to spread hope and unite communities against the hatred and division bred by the far-right.

“It is now more important than ever that music is at the heart of a united cultural movement which will ward off the threat of the far-right and strengthen communities damaged by the corrosive effects of racism.

“Music reflects the beautiful eclectic mix of our communities. Join us in building a movement that celebrates that: Love Music Hate Racism”.

Nubya Garcia, Alabaster Deplume, Silhouettes Project, and Sarathy Korwar have also signed the statement.

Love Music Hate Racism recently announced that it would be holding a series of concerts to promote unity after the far-right riots earlier this summer. The series will begin with a gig featuring Palmoa Faith in London this September.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Image credit: Fred Gasch – Creative Commons