Wes Streeting narrowly holds seat after strong independent challenge

News

He won by just over 500 votes

Wes Streeting

The shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has narrowly held his seat after a strong challenge from an independent candidate.

Streeting held his seat by just over 500 votes.

Labour has faced a series of challenges from the left, having lost Islington North to Jeremy Corbyn and Bristol Central to the Greens.

Streeting won 33.4% of the vote in Ilford North. Independent candidate Leanne Mohamad received 32.2% of the vote.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

Related posts:

  1. Labour holds Blyth & Ashington – the second seat to declare
  2. Jeremy Corbyn formally launches campaign to be independent MP for Islington North
  3. Labour wins key bellwether seat of Nuneaton
  4. Faiza Shaheen WILL stand as an independent candidate in general election
Comments are closed.