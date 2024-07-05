Wes Streeting narrowly holds seat after strong independent challenge

He won by just over 500 votes
The shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has narrowly held his seat after a strong challenge from an independent candidate.
Streeting held his seat by just over 500 votes.
Labour has faced a series of challenges from the left, having lost Islington North to Jeremy Corbyn and Bristol Central to the Greens.
Streeting won 33.4% of the vote in Ilford North. Independent candidate Leanne Mohamad received 32.2% of the vote.
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
To reach hundreds of thousands of new readers and to make the biggest impact we can in the next general election, we need to grow our donor base substantially.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work.
We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.
That's why in 2024, we are seeking to generate 150 additional regular donors to support Left Foot Forward's work. We still need another 124 people to donate to hit the target. You can help. Donate today.