Wes Streeting narrowly holds seat after strong independent challenge

He won by just over 500 votes

The shadow health secretary Wes Streeting has narrowly held his seat after a strong challenge from an independent candidate.

Streeting held his seat by just over 500 votes.

Labour has faced a series of challenges from the left, having lost Islington North to Jeremy Corbyn and Bristol Central to the Greens.

Streeting won 33.4% of the vote in Ilford North. Independent candidate Leanne Mohamad received 32.2% of the vote.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward