BREAKING: Thérèse Coffey loses seat to Labour

News

The former cabinet member has been booted out

Former cabinet member Thérèse Coffey has lost her seat to Labour.

Coffey was the MP for Suffolk Coastal.

Labour won 32% of the vote in the seat to the Tories’ 30%.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

