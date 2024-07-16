Vaughan Gething resigns as First Minister of Wales

He lasted just four months in the role
Vaughan Gething has resigned as First Minister of Wales. His resignation comes just four months after he took over the job from Mark Drakeford.
More to follow…
Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward
Image credit: Senedd Cymru – Creative Commons
