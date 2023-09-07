Chris Pincher resigns, triggering ANOTHER by-election

Voters in Tamworth will elect a new MP

Disgraced Tory MP Chris Pincher will tender his resignation today after he lost an appeal against his eight week suspension from the House of Commons. His resignation will trigger a by-election in his Tamworth constituency.

As a result of the suspension – which he received following allegations of sexual misconduct – a by-election was incredibly likely. Had he not resigned, he would have been subject to a recall petition. If that petition had gone ahead and 10 per cent of his constituents signed it, a by-election would have been called.

In a statement, Pincher said: “I have said already that I will not stand at the next general election.

“However, following the Independent Expert Panel’s decision I wanted to talk to my office team and family.

“I do not want my constituents to be put to further uncertainty, and so in consequence I have made arrangements to resign and leave the Commons.”

The Pincher scandal and Boris Johnson’s handling of it was the spark that led to a chain of events which ultimately caused the ex-prime minister to resign.

A by-election in Tamworth may prove to be another challenge for the Tories. On paper, the seat looks like it should hold for Rishi Sunak’s party, with the Tories having racked up substantial majorities in recent years.

However, by-elections are often unpredictable and there are reasons to believe Labour could put in a real challenge.

Firstly, the overwhelming lack of enthusiasm for the Tories, as indicated by their dire polling figures indicate their could be an upset.

Secondly, while Tamworth has voted Tory by large margins at every election since 2010, Labour won it in 1997, 2001 and 2005.

A date has not yet been set for the by-election. Two other by-elections have been scheduled, however. Voters in Rutherglen and Hamilton West will go to the polls on October 5, and the Mid Bedfordshire by-election will take place on October 19.

Chris Jarvis is head of strategy and development at Left Foot Forward

